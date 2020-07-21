Gov. Tim Walz (D) plans this week to sign the bill, calling it a “critical step toward justice.” But amid criticism of the legislation, he added, “This is only the beginning. The work does not end today.”

The legislation includes concessions for both sides. Republicans initially opposed a ban on warrior-style training, in which officers are taught to view all encounters as inherently dangerous — a measure that is included in the final bill.

Democrats dropped several items they had pursued, including the restoration of voting rights to felons and a measure that would have put the state attorney general in charge of prosecuting police killings. Democrats had also pressed for a rule requiring police officers to live in the communities where they work, but in a compromise, the bill calls for departments to offer “incentives” for officers to live where they police, though it is unclear how that would be funded or enforced.

Some leaders in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed May 25 when an officer pressed a knee into his neck for more than eight minutes, said the legislation falls short of reforms needed to improve policing in the state.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo had called for state lawmakers to make it easier for police departments to fire problem officers. However, the approved bill creates a panel of arbitrators to handle police misconduct cases, a move that Frey said would hinder police chiefs’ ability to “effectively address individual officer behavior.”

“The absence of meaningful arbitration reform in last night’s agreement deals a blow to accountability in departments across our state,” Frey said in a statement. “At the local level, change-oriented leaders like Chief Arradondo will continue to see their ability to effect a culture shift limited without changes to arbitrators’ authority to overturn disciplinary decision for egregious misconduct.”

The Minnesota legislature overwhelmingly passed the policing reform bill nearly two months after Floyd died in police custody, sparking nationwide protests and transforming the nation’s conversation on racial injustice and police violence. State lawmakers’ initial efforts to pass police reform collapsed weeks earlier amid partisan bickering between Democrats who called on lawmakers to embrace the urgency of the moment vs. Republicans who accused them of trying to defund the police.

Supporters described the legislation that was passed as the most expansive criminal justice reforms in the state’s history. The final bill includes efforts to track and investigate police-involved killings and sexual assaults, and new reporting measures to track problem officers. It also says officers who observe fellow officers using excessive force have a “duty to intervene.”

“Today, we’re beginning to make the overdue changes Minnesotans have been demanding to help ensure no more lives are lost due to police violence,” state Rep. Carlos Mariani, a Democrat and author of the bill, said in a statement early Tuesday. “By passing this bill into law, we’re taking the first steps toward major changes to hold police officers accountable for harmful acts, and we are committed to continuing our work for safer communities.”

“It wasn’t safe for George Floyd or for Philando Castile, and they deserved a better way to police that builds community,” he added. Philando Castile was a 32-year-old African American man who was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic in a suburb of St. Paul, Minn., in 2016.

David A. Harris, a University of Pittsburgh law professor and national expert on policing and race, said it was too soon to know whether the measures passed by the Minnesota legislature would produce meaningful change, calling it “a start.” He pointed to measures in the bill, including increased training for officers on dealing with people in mental health crises and the new data collection efforts on use of force, that he said would be successful only if adequately funded.

More than 375 bills on police reform have been introduced in 32 states since Floyd’s death, according to a database compiled by the nonpartisan National Conference of State Legislatures.

Harris pointed to the police-involved killings of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks, which have sparked widespread protests in recent weeks. “These were catalyzing events of a great, great magnitude,” he said. “And what we’re seeing is in the form of some movement tells us just how enormous this task is of really changing the landscape.”

As the debate in the Minnesota legislature moved into the early hours of Tuesday, several lawmakers publicly declared the bill was “insufficient” but voted for it anyway.

State Sen. Jeff Hayden (D), whose district includes the neighborhood where Floyd was killed, said that though he voted for the bill, he was disappointed that it took so long to be created — and that he feared it did not rise to the national moment of reckoning on policing.

“While this bill sets the groundwork for the work that we know needs to continue after this, the conversation cannot and will not end there with the passage of this bill,” Hayden said in the Senate chamber. “There’s a lot of work to protect black bodies.”