Police said she was dead for several weeks, if not longer, when she was found. The girl had slightly wavy brown hair and was Caucasian or Hispanic. She also may have suffered from a chronic disease.
Smyrna police are working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.
Anyone with information should contact detective Bill Davis at 302-653-3490.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD