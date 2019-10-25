Oglesby says the 1960 Mooney M20A plane was fully engulfed in flames when authorities found the wreckage in a field. The plane’s origin and destination weren’t immediately known.
The crash site was about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southeast of the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD