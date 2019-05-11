DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have released the names of two women who were found beaten to death after a man showed cellphone photos of the bodies to police during a traffic stop in Michigan.

The Ingham County sheriff’s office says Saturday that the victims are 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston. Police found their bodies Friday in separate communities near Lansing.

A 26-year-old Delta Township man is expected to be arraigned in their deaths in the coming days.

Authorities say he was arrested following a traffic stop early Friday on Interstate 69. Police began searching for him after an ex-girlfriend reported that he was violating a personal protection order by knocking on her door and sending disturbing text messages. She’s not among the victims.

