In this Friday night, Sept. 13, 2019, security camera video released by the Seattle Police Department, a suspect runs upstairs after a shooting at Westlake Station for Link light rail in Seattle. The video posted to the department’s Twitter feed shows the man trying to conceal the gun near his waist as he runs up the stairs toward an exit at the station. The escalator going up, seen at left, was out of order. (Seattle Police Department via AP) (Associated Press)

SEATTLE — Seattle police have released video showing a suspect fleeing after a shooting at a downtown light rail station.

The video posted to the department’s Twitter feed shows the man trying to conceal the gun near his waist as he runs up the stairs toward an exit at the Westlake Station for Link light rail. The escalator going up was out of order.

Police say one man was killed and two wounded, one critically, in the shooting Friday night. It took place on a northbound platform inside the station.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect and at least two of the victims may have been in an altercation outside the station beforehand, and that the shooting did not appear to be random.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them.

