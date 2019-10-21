Investigators counted 95 mice, 60 rats, 23 baby rats, 14 birds, 12 rabbits, 10 flying opossums, nine guinea pigs, seven bearded dragons, four dogs, four hamsters, two cats, two geckos, a tortoise and a hedgehog. Another guinea pig was dead.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the adults will be charged with three counts of child abuse and 66 counts of animal cruelty. The children were placed with relatives.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD