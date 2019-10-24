Police said the toy was used to calm children who have been traumatized by anything from a fire to an act of violence.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the chief said she understands why people were offended. Thompson said steps are being taken to make sure nothing like that happens again.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD