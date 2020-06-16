Police say Brians’ wife called 911 early Saturday and reported that her husband had taken their 2-year-old twins and planned to drive his pickup off the Coronado Bridge, the newspaper reported.
When police stopped him after spotting his pickup in San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighborhood, he sped away and drove off a cliff, hurtling the family into the Pacific Ocean, the newspaper reported.
A K-9 police officer using a 100-foot-long (30 meter) canine leash rappelled down the cliff and saved the family. The twins are in stable condition, according to the newspaper.
