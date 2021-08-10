Hawkins County Schools said on its website that Volunteer High students were taken to a National Guard Armory.
“There has been an emergency situation at Volunteer High School,” the schools statement said. “Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area.”
Other schools in the county also were placed on a temporary lockdown that was later lifted, the statement said.
No further details were immediately released.