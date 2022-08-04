Police respond to possible shooting at Mall of America

Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene. They gave no other details.

Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon but had no other details.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police in Minnesota are responding to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots. Other video showed shoppers fleeing from the amusement park on the giant mall’s ground level, holding their children’s hands and clutching their bags.