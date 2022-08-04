Police respond to possible shooting at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police in Minnesota are responding to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis.
The mall is the largest in North America.
Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots. Other video showed shoppers fleeing from the amusement park on the giant mall’s ground level, holding their children’s hands and clutching their bags.
Still other video showed a pair of police officers, including one with a rifle, moving through the mall, and people walking quickly away from the mall’s large interior atrium area.