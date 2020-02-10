Boyd said she doesn’t know whether a suspect has been detained.
“I’m scared,” said Kim Bery, an employee who answered the phone at an autoparts store across the street from the Walmart.
Bery said she could see a lot of police presence at the Walmart and that Walmart employees appeared to have been evacuated into the parking lot.
Authorities are working to secure the scene, police said.
