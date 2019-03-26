NATICK, Mass. — Natick and State Police Departments have responded to report of an active shooter at a hotel on Route 9.

The Boston Globe reports State Police said in a statement that officers responded to the Crown Plaza Hotel just before 3 a.m. Tuesday and found one person with a minor injury. At least one shot was fired.

Officials said a search is ongoing for a suspect inside the hotel and the building was being evacuated of guests and employees.

Natick is 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Boston.

