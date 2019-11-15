By Associated Press November 15, 2019 at 7:52 PM ESTSANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Police say 16-year-old boy who shot five students at his Los Angeles-area high school has died.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy