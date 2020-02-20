Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.
The officer’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. It was not immediately clear if the people injured and killed in the shooting lived at the complex.
“We are still early in the investigation, and information is still very preliminary,” Caldwell Police Department Lt. Joey Hoadley said.
Caldwell is part of the Boise metropolitan area.
