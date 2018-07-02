CHICAGO — Police say three children were among several people wounded in a Chicago gang-related shooting, although they didn’t appear to be the intended targets.

The girls, ages 15, 14 and 5, were in a parked car Sunday night when someone got out of a black sedan and fired shots at a group of people. Area Deputy Chief Al Nagode says the children were caught in crossfire. Nagode says the 14-year-old is “fighting for her life.”

At least three other people standing on the street were also injured, including a 17-year-old boy.

Nagode says the shooting Sunday night was related to chronic gang disputes on Chicago’s West Side. He called it another case of “senseless gun violence.”

