“We hand out about a million pounds of food here a year. Feed about 400 seniors and 800 families a month. It’s not sunk in yet really what happened,” Cash told WKYT-TV.
“I don’t know where we’ll go, but if we have to, we’ll do it off of the back of my truck and trailer, that’s fine until we get something built. We’re not going to stop.”
Hours after the blaze, police arrested a woman who was seen on surveillance tape at the scene and charged her with second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief, Lancaster Police Chief Rodney Kidd said.
According to an arrest citation, surveillance video shows the woman rummaging through some cardboard and paper on the side of the building. Investigators said she admitted to putting a lit cigarette on the items, WLEX-TV reported.
Officials said no one was inside the food pantry at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Kentucky State Police and the Lancaster Police Department planned a drive later this week to collect food and money for the pantry.
— Associated Press
COLORADO
6 teens injured after shooting near school
Six teenagers were hospitalized after a shooting Monday in a park near a high school in suburban Denver, police said.
The gunman in the shooting near Aurora Central High School left the scene and has not been identified, Aurora police said on Twitter.
Five youths, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken to a hospital by authorities, and a sixth person, an 18-year-old, went to a hospital on their own with minor injuries, police said.
Three patients from the shooting were taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado. They were in stable condition and have all been reunited with their families, said spokesperson Caitlin Jenney.
The school was on a “secure perimeter” because of the shooting, police said. That typically means that no one is allowed in or out of a school but that students and staff are able to move freely within the building.
The shooting comes after an 18-year-old died after being shot about five miles away on Sunday night.
A shooting was also reported in the parking lot of a mall in Aurora on Friday, but police only found several shell casings when they arrived.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Infant run over after falling out of car door
An 8-month-old child fell from the rear passenger door of a vehicle and was run over and killed by the car behind it, Irving police said Monday.
Police in the Dallas suburb were seeking information from the public after the child was struck about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a busy intersection, said officer Robert Reeves, a police spokesman.
At a news conference Monday, Reeves said the child’s mother was making a left turn when the car door opened and her child fell to the pavement in front of another car. The driver of the second car kept going after running over the child and may have been unaware of what happened, Reeves said.
The child was one of four siblings in the vehicle at the time of the accident, none of whom were secured in child-safety seats, he said.
The mother stopped immediately, and another driver saw what happened, stopped and began efforts to revive the child. Those efforts were unsuccessful, Reeves said.
Reeves said anyone who suspects that they might have run over an object at that time and place should contact police.
No charges have been filed. Reeves and Tiffani Butler, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, said investigations are ongoing.
— Associated Press