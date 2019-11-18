Dooley tells the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that at least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard.

There’s not an exact number on the people who died.

The TV stations report that others were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition.

No suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD