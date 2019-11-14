Ledyard’s body was found in the Brandywine River near downtown Wilmington on July 23. Her car was found about three miles upstream near a bridge that spans the same river, roughly a mile (1.6 kilometers) from her home.

Investigators determined that Ledyard was texting and calling people up to about 2:45 a.m. that Tuesday. She left her house just after 3 a.m. and arrived about two minutes later at the spot where her car was found.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD