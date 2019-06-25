WILMINGTON, Del. — Police arrested a Delaware man they say posed as a police officer, with tactical gear and flashing lights on his car.

The Delaware News Journal cites court documents in reporting that 25-year-old Shane Windell called in a false report of an apartment fire this month. New Castle County police said first responders spotted Windell wearing a police-style tactical vest and a Glock lookalike BB gun in a holster. An officer then found handcuffs and red-and-blue lights inside his car.

Police arrested Windell on a misdemeanor charge of criminal impersonation on June 20 after finding other items in his apartment such as a Velcro patch with the word police.

Court documents say Windell told authorities he has bipolar disorder and depression, and the thought of being an officer helped him cope.

