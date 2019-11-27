Police say the animals had suffered blunt force trauma. They say the cats had been bound with duct tape before being placed in cardboard boxes and sheets and tossed down the chute.

Building resident Justin Visconti was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated animal cruelty. It’s not clear if the 37-year-old Visconti has an attorney who can speak for him.

Visconti could be sentenced to up to two years in prison if he is convicted of the charges against him.

