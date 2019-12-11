The arrest followed a two-month operation involving German police and the international Interpol force. The man had been on the run since 2015, when he vanished while awaiting an appeals court decision.

North Macedonia’s police said that as result of close cooperation with German authorities, about 30 Macedonian nationals have been arrested in Germany under international warrants over the past few months. They are to be extradited to North Macedonia.

