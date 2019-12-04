“Her body has not been found, but based on forensic and other evidence gathered over the course of the investigation detectives have reason to believe that she is deceased and was the victim of a murder,” police spokesman Enrique Carrillo said in a statement.

Ricardo Marquez, 28, of El Paso has been arrested and charged with her murder, Carrillo said. He is being held on $1 million bond.

AD

Police issued a missing person alert in July describing Gaytan as “endangered.” She was last seen by her family on the day of the concert, and they reported her missing on July 16.

AD

Gaytan’s family said when she went missing that it was not like her to go off and leave her 7-year-old son behind.

TV station KVIA reported that the man she was on the date with told police she had called for an Uber. Her son’s father said Gaytan was a good mother and would always have her phone with her.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD