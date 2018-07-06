TOWNSEND, Del. — State police are reporting multiple fatalities in a car crash on a northern Delaware highway.

Authorities say the crash occurred shortly after 3:45 p.m. Friday on Route 1 northbound.

Without giving numbers, police describe it in a news release as a “multi-fatal crash.” It’s also not immediately known how many vehicles are involved.

Charles “C.R.” McLeod is a spokesman for the Delaware Department of Transportation. He says Route 1, the state’s major north-south artery, is closed in both directions for 17 miles. Motorists are advised to expect delays and consider alternate routes. McLeod says the crash, coming on a summer Friday evening, is “going to cause pretty significant travel issues.”

