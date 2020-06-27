Two male victims suffered facial and other injuries and one was knocked unconscious at the scene, police said. Both were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. A female victim was also struck in the face but refused medical treatment, according to police.
The suspects were described as at least six, and possibly up to twelve, males in their late teens or early twenties, according to police, who said there is no known motive for the incident. No property was taken from any victim and no weapons were involved.
