Sgt. Tanner Tixier says officers had responded to a break-in alarm around 2:30 a.m.
Tixier says officers searched the dispensary with a police dog when they spotted a man inside and he began “scaling the interior walls” before hiding in the roof.
Police say they used police dogs, a tactical robot and then tear gas to get the men out.
The men face burglary charges. It was unclear if they had attorneys.
