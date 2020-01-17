Sgt. Tanner Tixier says officers had responded to a break-in alarm around 2:30 a.m.

Tixier says officers searched the dispensary with a police dog when they spotted a man inside and he began “scaling the interior walls” before hiding in the roof.

Police say they used police dogs, a tactical robot and then tear gas to get the men out.

The men face burglary charges. It was unclear if they had attorneys.