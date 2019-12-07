By Associated Press December 7, 2019 at 5:05 PM ESTNEWARK, Del. — Police in Delaware say they are looking for a woman who escaped from the custody of a constable.Delaware State Police said 25-year-old Afrika Whaley escaped from a constable Saturday after being transported to a behavioral health hospital in Newark.Police said she escaped while wearing blue scrubs. Police said she is wanted by the Dover Police Department on charges that include assault and resisting arrest.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy