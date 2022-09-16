Police search for man convicted in death of Cummings' nephew

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Virginia are searching for a man found guilty earlier this week of conspiring to kill a college student who was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.
Dooley is one of four Newport News men charged in the case last year, more than 10 years after Cummings, a student at Old Dominion University, was fatally shot and his roommate was injured.
The charges against two of the men, Kwaume Edwards and Ahmad Watson, were dismissed, news outlets reported. The trial for a fourth man, Javon Doyle, ended in a mistrial last month when the jury couldn’t agree on a verdict. Doyle is expected to be retried, but no date has been set.