Police said in a tweet that the suspect, wearing sweatpants but no shirt, was seen fleeing from an area near the Foot Locker shoe store. Gellenbeck said it wasn’t known if he had left the mall or had “hunkered down somewhere” inside.

“When the shooting started, there were bunch of people hid in closets, hid in back rooms, locked the stores,” Gellenbeck said. “So they’re having to go store to store to clear the civilians out and look for the suspect.”

