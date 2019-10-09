Gunfire erupted at the bar early Sunday about two hours after Villanueva-Morales got into an argument and was forced to leave. Police Officer Jonathon Westbrook says police also searched a second home before determining Villanueva-Morales wasn’t there.
Villanueva-Morales and 23-year-old Javier Alatorre are charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Alatorre was arrested Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say Villanueva-Morales should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
___
