CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Police in Wyoming say three animal shelter officials, including its director, should be charged with cruelty to animals in the pepper-spraying of a dog that wasn’t threatening anyone.

Cheyenne police said Wednesday in a news release that employee Ryan Johnson held the 70-pound, pit bull mix while employee Eric Smale pepper-sprayed it under the direction of director Bob Fecht, a former Cheyenne police chief and state legislator.

The dog had bitten a shelter employee the day before and was euthanized a day later.

The misdemeanor charge recommended by police is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $750 fine.

Police have sent their investigation to prosecutors. District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Fecht has been suspended and previously expressed regret in a public statement. Phone numbers were not immediately available for any of the three men.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.