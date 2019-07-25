A Los Angeles police officer walks out of an apartment where a shooting occurred in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Police say a gunman shot five people, killing three, in two attacks in Los Angeles before he tried to rob someone outside a bank. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — A gunman shot five people, killing three, in two attacks early Thursday in Los Angeles that police say took the lives of two of his family members and an acquaintance.

A manhunt was underway for Gerry Dean Zarragoza, 26, who may be driving a blue Jeep Liberty with paper license plates, police spokesman Officer Drake Madison said.

Police said Zarragoza killed the two members of his family and wounded a third person at an apartment complex in the Canoga Park area of the San Fernando Valley.

He then shot two people at a gas station in North Hollywood, killing a woman believed to be an acquaintance and critically wounding a man, Madison said.

It was not known how the woman may have known Zarragoza.

Police say the gunman then tried to rob someone outside a bank in Canoga Park. No injuries or stolen property were reported in that incident.

