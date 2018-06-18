BELVEDERE, Del. — Police have identified a man and a teenage girl who were shot and killed in Delaware.

New Castle County police tell news outlets in a statement that 35-year-old Vincent DiMenco and 15-year-old Doris Dorsey died early Sunday at a home in Belvedere. Police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the capture of the killer.

Police say officers had been called out for a shooting, and found Dorsey wounded inside a car and DiMenco a short distance away. Both died at the scene.

Police say Dorsey was the homeowner’s daughter and that DiMenco was the homeowner’s friend.

Col. Vaughn Bond described it as a “heinous crime,” and says investigators need help from the public to find the shooter.

