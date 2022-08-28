Police seek suspect in fatal random shootings in Detroit

Gift Article Share

Four people were shot, three fatally, by a person who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly ­2½-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said. Police were searching for a suspect with help from the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Detroit Police Chief James White warned residents to be alert and to call 911 if they know the identity or whereabouts of the shooter.

White said police traced all four shootings to one firearm and believe there is one shooter. He said investigators don’t believe there was any connection between the victims, noting one person was walking a dog and another waiting for a bus when they were shot.

He said police discovered a woman in her 40s who had been shot multiple times about ­4:45 a.m. Sunday. While officers were investigating that fatal shooting, a witness reported a 28-year-old man had been shot multiple times nearby, White said.

A third victim, a woman in her 40s, was found in the area about 6:50 a.m. She died after being shot multiple times, police said.

About 7:10 a.m., an elderly man reported he saw a man peering into vehicles. When the elderly man told the person to get away from the cars, the gunman fired at the elderly man, who was shot once and survived, police said.

— Associated Press

O'Rourke cancels events amid illness

Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection.

In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday.

Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said.

He continues to trail Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in opinion polls before the Nov. 8 general election.

— Associated Press

Jury awards $100M in stun-gun case

A federal jury in Atlanta has awarded $100 million to a panhandler who fell and broke his neck after a police officer shocked him with a stun gun during a foot chase, news agencies report.

Jerry Blasingame now needs round-the-clock care costing $1 million a year, and he has $14 million in medical bills so far, attorney Ven Johnson told jurors.

Jurors found that Officer Jon Grubbs used unreasonable force against Blasingame, who was 65 and had been asking drivers for money on July 10, 2018. He was paralyzed from the neck down. He is now 69.

Jurors found that the Atlanta Police Department should pay $60 million and Grubbs should pay $40 million, WXIA-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

— Associated Press

Food truck explodes in Portland, Ore.: Authorities suspect a propane tank was the source of an early morning explosion among a group of food carts in the city's downtown area on Sunday. The blast reported at about 3:40 a.m. shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block, the Portland Police Bureau said. No injuries were reported. Area streets were temporarily closed as a bomb squad swept the area for potential explosive devices.

— From news services

