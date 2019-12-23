Charlaine Houston, identified as the missing woman’s mother by The Trussville Tribune, posted a cry for help on Facebook that said Houston’s bank account has gone unused and her phone is going straight to voicemail.

Houston sent a text to a friend just after midnight Friday that said, “idk who im with so if I call please answer. I feel in trouble,” according to the newspaper.

