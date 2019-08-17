OREGON

Weapons seized at Portland protests

Police seized metal poles, bear spray and other weapons Saturday as hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counterdemonstrators swarmed downtown Portland, Ore., and police set up concrete barriers and closed streets and bridges in an effort to contain and separate the rival groups.

The city’s mayor said the situation was “potentially dangerous and volatile,” but as of early afternoon, most of the right-wing groups had left the area, and police used officers on bikes and in riot gear to keep black-clad, helmet- and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters — known as antifa — from following them. Police said they arrested at least three people. Hundreds of people remained on downtown streets.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

No probe after arrest evokes slavelike image

Nearly two weeks after a black man was paraded through the streets of Galveston, Tex., by two police officers on horseback, the Texas Rangers, a unit of the state’s public safety department, has ruled that the officers’ actions did not warrant a criminal investigation.

The announcement is the latest development in the case of Donald Neely, 43, whose ostentatious Aug. 3 arrest on a misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge drew widespread condemnation.

For many, bystander photos showing two mounted officers flanking Neely with a rope attached to his handcuffs invoked imagery of captured slaves and cast a negative spotlight on the island city near Houston, where local officials have fielded calls for the two officers involved to be fired.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

Funerals held for 4 children killed in day-care fire : Residents of a Pennsylvania city gathered Saturday to mourn and remember four of the five children who died when fire swept through a home child-care center. A funeral was held in Erie for 8-year-old La'Myhia Jones, 6-year-old Luther Jones Jr., 4-year-old Ava Jones and 9-month-old Jaydan Augustyniak. All were siblings. The funeral for 2-year-old Dalvin Pacley will be held Monday. Three of the victims were the children of a volunteer firefighter, Luther Jones. Their mother, Shevona Overton, is also the mother of Jaydan. An adult and two adolescent boys were able to escape. Fire officials suspect last Sunday's blaze was accidental and possibly electrical in origin.

— From news services