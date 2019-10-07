Police say the suspect was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified Monday as 42-year-old Bradley Arning. A handgun also was recovered.

Police say the three officers who fired had a combined 88 years of law enforcement experience. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Bradley Arning died at the hospital, not at the scene, as police initially reported.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD