The deadly shooting happened about 5:45 a.m. Friday when Bossier City police responded to a complaint about a disorderly person at the LaQuinta Inn, where Rupert was staying.

Landry says Rupert was waving a pair of scissors while on a phone in the lobby of the hotel.

She says the officer told Rupert several times to put down the scissors but she then aggressively approached the officer, who shot her in the upper torso.

This story has been corrected to show that the hotel was where Rupert was staying, not Landry.

Information from: KTBS-TV, http://ktbs.com

