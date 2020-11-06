The officers tried to arrest the person, who produced a handgun, and shots were fired, police said.
The wounded officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. The person they were trying to arrest also was taken to a hospital, but detail on a condition wasn’t immediately released by police.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and his family during this difficult time,” the school said in a statement.
Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. The shooting is under investigation by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit.
