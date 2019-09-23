Authorities say the woman’s injuries prevented her from speaking with them until Sunday when she relayed details of the shooting.

Police are searching for a red, four-door pickup with large rims.

The shooting comes after two men were arrested in June in separate Texas killings of transgender women.

A 22-year-old man is accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a Dallas lake. A 33-year-old man is accused in the deaths of three women , including one who was transgender.

