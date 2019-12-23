Hours later, a sheriff’s office investigator visited a nearby Circle K a little over a mile away and saw Thompson threatening the clerk with the shovel, it says. The deputy called for backup and then entered the store to confront Thompson, who hit the investigator in the head, according to the statement. The investigator fired multiple rounds, hitting Thompson, who died at the scene. It’s unclear how many times Thompson was hit. The deputy was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries not considered to be life threatening.