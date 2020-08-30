Michigan State police confirmed the relationships between the gunman and the deceased, The Detroit News reported Sunday. The names of the suspect and his victims, ages 67 and 33, have not been released.
Police said in a tweet that they were trying to determine a motive in the shooting.
Police said the man shot at officers from his balcony that overlooks a parking lot. Officers later found a second rifle in the man’s bedroom along with about 30 loaded magazines of ammunition.
Dearborn Heights is just west of Detroit.
