NEWARK, Del. — Delaware State Police say a small plane has crashed in New Castle County.

Police say it happened at about 8:53 a.m. Sunday, west of Interstate 95 in a wooded area at Churchman’s Road.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

There are no road closures at this time.

