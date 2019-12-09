Police found the girl’s remains in September near the Little Lass softball fields. In November, police released facial reconstruction images of what the girl may have looked like when she was alive.

Police said she was dead for several weeks, if not longer, when she was found.

The girl was between the ages of 2 and 5. She also had slightly wavy brown hair and was Caucasian or Hispanic. She may have suffered from a chronic disease.

Smyrna police are working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.

