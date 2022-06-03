Police search for Wisconsin cemetery shooter who injured 2

RACINE, Wis. — Police were still searching Friday for whoever opened fire during a funeral at a Wisconsin cemetery.
Multiple firearms were used in the shooting, police said. Police asked members of the public to turn over any video of the shooting they might have.
King was killed on May 20 during a traffic stop. Police said they were carrying out a search warrant on a vehicle when he ran from the car. They said he was carrying a handgun. Officer Zachary Brenner shot King after he ignored commands to drop the weapon, according to police.
The state Department of Justice is investigating that shooting.