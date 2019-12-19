The city’s Confederate statues have become the frequent target of vandalism in recent months. There is also a statue in the city of General Robert E. Lee.

The Lee statue in particular became a rallying point for white nationalists. When Charlottesville began its effort to remove the Lee statue, white nationalists flocked to the city in 2017 for a rally that turned violent and deadly.

Last month, police removed an unauthorized camera and apparent tripwire device from the vicinity of the Jackson statue. The Lee statue was also vandalized last month with graffiti that said “impeach Trump.”

