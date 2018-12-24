MILFORD, Del. — Police say a 4-year-old child was struck by a stray bullet inside a home in Delaware after a shot was fired during an altercation outside.

Milford police said in a statement that officers were called to the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex on Sunday night for a report of shots fired and learned that a bullet entered a home and struck the child.

Police say the child was taken to Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital and later transferred to A.I. duPont Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives learned that during an altercation involving multiple people in a courtyard, an unknown person fired a gun and police believe that one of the bullets struck the child inside the home.

