The student was attending an afterschool program around 5 p.m. at the Loma Vista Middle School in Riverside, police said.

“As he reached into the backpack, the gun fired and struck the table then the ground,” the police department said in a news release.

The school campus went into lockdown and students were evacuated to a safe location. Police found the loaded gun and staff members pointed out the student.

Officers found other guns at the student’s house and seized them, police said. Counselors were on campus the next day.