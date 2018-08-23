OCALA, Fla. — Authorities say a student with a stolen gun and ammunition has been arrested at a Florida high school.

News outlets report the West Port High School 10th-grader was arrested Wednesday. An Ocala Police Department release says the 16-year-old boy was arrested on charges including possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a stolen firearm.

It says another student alerted department School Resource Officer Robert Gravel about the weapon. It says Gravel detained the student, who told Gravel his brother had put the Hi-Point .380 caliber handgun and loaded magazine in his back pack. It says the student told Gravel he was afraid to say anything.

The school was placed on lockdown for more than an hour. Police say an investigation didn’t find additional suspects or weapons.

