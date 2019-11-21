Marietta police Officer Chuck McPhilamy tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitutio n that the teen driving the SUV told officers that he lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve in the road. McPhilamy says police are grateful that no one was more seriously hurt.

Police posted photos on Twitter showing the crumpled remains of the SUV with its front hood torn off. The front end of the school bus was also crushed.

Marietta is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

