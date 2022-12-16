Police: Suburban Kansas City officer kills armed suspect

BELTON, Mo. — A northwest Missouri police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man after he pointed a weapon at officers during a confrontation, authorities said.
Belton police said in a release that officers responding to a call of a disturbance found a man armed with a handgun. When the man refused to drop the weapon, officers used a stun gun on him, police said.
Blakely continued to hold the gun and raised it toward officers, prompting one officer to fire, police said. He later died at a hospital.
No officers were injured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.